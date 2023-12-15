Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jorugaa Husharugaa REVIEW: Is Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada's romantic drama worth watching? Read this

    Jorugaa Husharugaa Twitter Review: Social media users who saw Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada, and Sai Kumar's family drama Jorugaa Husharugaa sooner than others have expressed their thoughts on social media. 
     

    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Jorugaa Husharugaa is the latest love family drama with a lot of comedy, featuring Viraj Ashwin from the 'Baby' movie in the lead role. Pujita Ponnada and many other prominent actresses play the female lead. Anu Prasad's film, written and directed by him, was released secretly on December 15th.

    The theatrical trailer for the film thrilled Telugu filmgoers and promised a nice humour in this young drama. The filmmaker has done an excellent job with the casting, with renowned actors playing crucial roles. Following the publication of the trailer, the film generated some pre-release excitement.

    Jorugaa Husharugaa Storyline:
    The film is a romantic family drama centred on the protagonist (Santosh), a fun-loving and easygoing gentleman. He eventually falls in love and sets out to find a home. Santosh is a young man who works at a corporation where he meets a female. His father is a loom weaver, and his mother is a submissive housewife. He is forced to choose between his love and his work because he is responsible for repaying his father's debts. What comes next? is all about Jorugaa Husharugaa's crux.

    Jorugaa Husharugaa Twitter Review:
    Those who saw the family drama Jorugaa Husharugaa starring Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada, and Sai Kumar a little sooner than the others have expressed their thoughts on social media. 
    Check out their thoughts in the video below.

    Jorugaa Husharugaa Cast and Crew:
    Viraj Ashwin of 'Baby' fame, Pujita Ponnada, Siri Hanmanth, Rohini Molletti, Brahmaji, Chandrika Thakur, Madhunandan Rao, and Sai Kumar feature in prominent parts.

    Nireesh Thiruveedhula produced the film Jorugaa Husharugaa, written and directed by Anu Prasad Pujari. Praneeth Namboori created the film's background soundtrack and music, while Mahi Reddy Pandugula operated the camera.

