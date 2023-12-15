Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shreyas Talpade rushed to the hospital after he suffers heart attack

    Shreyas Talpade returned home after a film's shot and complaint of chest pain to his wife, he was then rushed to the hospital. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 7:28 AM IST

    On Thursday evening it was reported that actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack. During the day, the 47-year-old actor was shooting for his upcoming film in Mumbai. However, when he returned home, he complained of discomfort and fell. Shreyas was then taken to the hospital and underwent angioplasty.

    The incident

    A close source revealed to News18 that, "He shot all day, was perfectly fine, and was joking around with everyone on set. He even included some action moments. He returned home after the shoot and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital, but he passed out on the way. Shreyas Talpade is currently admitted to the hospital and was brought in late in the evening.  An update on his health is awaited although nothing has come out from the actor or his team. 

    Shreyas Talpade's shooting schedule 

    During the day, Shreyas Talpade was reportedly filming 'Welcome 3' along with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Tushar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt. Arshad revealed his participation in 'Welcome 3'. 'Welcome 3' titled 'Welcome To The Jungle' and the first two parts in the 'Welcome' franchise were released in 2007 and 2015. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played the renowned Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai in these films. 'Welcome 3' will be released on December 25, 2024.

