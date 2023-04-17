Jonas Brothers concert in London: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner look stunning at the musical event-pics

A new set of photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Jonas Brothers' performance are circulating on the Internet, and fans are going crazy because she is posing with Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon active on social media, is presently promoting his next series, Citadel. After announcing it in Mumbai, the actress recently flew to London. Priyanka Chopra is now in London with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie.

Despite her hectic schedule, Priyanka was spotted at the Jonas Brothers' performance on Friday. A new photo of her has appeared on the Internet, and fans are ecstatic since she is posing with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner look stunning in a new photo.

Priyanka and Nick's fan group posted the photo. Priyanka is wearing a vibrant bodycon dress in the photo. She has chosen to wear her hair on one side. Sophie, on the other hand, is dressed in a yellow co-ord set. The girls look very lovely as they pose for the photo.

Soon after the picture was shared on social media, their fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "They look good!" Another fan wrote, "Jbros got lucky for sure in wives department." One of the comments also read, "The Queens... Love them.."

Priyanka recently posted pictures from Nick's concert. Malti Marie was also taken to the gala performance by the coolest parents in town, and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, joined them. During a sound check on stage, Nick was seen cradling baby MM in one of the photos. The actress captioned the photos, "What a night."

On the work front:

Priyanka just revealed her next movie, Heads of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena. Citadel, Priyanka and Richard Madden's work, will be available on Prime Video on April 28. She also had Jee Le Zaraa starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.