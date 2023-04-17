Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jonas Brothers concert in London: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner look stunning at the musical event-pics

    A new set of photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Jonas Brothers' performance are circulating on the Internet, and fans are going crazy because she is posing with Sophie Turner.

    Jonas Brothers concert in London: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner look stunning at the musical event-pics RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, a global icon active on social media, is presently promoting his next series, Citadel. After announcing it in Mumbai, the actress recently flew to London. Priyanka Chopra is now in London with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. 

    Despite her hectic schedule, Priyanka was spotted at the Jonas Brothers' performance on Friday. A new photo of her has appeared on the Internet, and fans are ecstatic since she is posing with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

    Also Read: Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner look stunning in a new photo.
    Priyanka and Nick's fan group posted the photo. Priyanka is wearing a vibrant bodycon dress in the photo. She has chosen to wear her hair on one side. Sophie, on the other hand, is dressed in a yellow co-ord set. The girls look very lovely as they pose for the photo. 

    Soon after the picture was shared on social media, their fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "They look good!" Another fan wrote, "Jbros got lucky for sure in wives department." One of the comments also read, "The Queens... Love them.." 

    Also Read: Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee's AI-generated photos go viral, SEE PICTURES

    Priyanka recently posted pictures from Nick's concert. Malti Marie was also taken to the gala performance by the coolest parents in town, and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, joined them. During a sound check on stage, Nick was seen cradling baby MM in one of the photos. The actress captioned the photos, "What a night."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

     

    On the work front:
    Priyanka just revealed her next movie, Heads of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena. Citadel, Priyanka and Richard Madden's work, will be available on Prime Video on April 28. She also had Jee Le Zaraa starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katy Perry is Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's big fan; here's what she did in her during LIVE concert RBA

    Katy Perry is Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's big fan; here's what she did in her during LIVE concert

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star AHA

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star

    KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya's 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details vma

    KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya’s 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details

    Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience AHA

    Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience

    Style icon Urfi Javed claims death threat received by man posing as Neeraj Pandey's assistant; read details vma

    Style icon Urfi Javed claims death threat received by man posing as Neeraj Pandey's assistant; read details

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Jagdish Shettar joins Congress ahead of polls says came without any second thought gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Jagdish Shettar joins Congress ahead of polls, says 'came without any second thought'

    Heatwave kills 11 at Maharashtra Kharghar Award Event CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh relief gcw

    Heatwave kills 11 at Maharashtra's Kharghar Award Event, CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh relief

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi slapped with UAPA anr

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi slapped with UAPA

    Katy Perry is Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's big fan; here's what she did in her during LIVE concert RBA

    Katy Perry is Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's big fan; here's what she did in her during LIVE concert

    Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot by unidentified attackers condition stable probe on gcw

    Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot by unidentified attackers, condition stable; probe on

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon