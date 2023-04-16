Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee's AI-generated photos go viral, SEE PICTURES

The Qala (2022) actress recently posted a bunch of AI-generated snapshots of herself. She captioned the post: Me in a parallel universe 🤺😻 AI seems to be the future. Photos: @riju__roy7". Fans could not wait and immediately showered in their love and admiration. While one comment read, "Age is just a number", another said: "Queen of galaxies ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Photo Courtesy: swastikamukherjee13/Instagram

Simply ravishing: Showing off a sneak peek into her assets, the actress's picture is a testimony of her hold over traditional dresses.

Photo Courtesy: swastikamukherjee13/Instagram

Pink babe: Mukherjee looks like a sexy doll in this AI-generated pic. The actress donned this look at one of the promotional events for her film 'Qala' (2022).

Photo Courtesy: swastikamukherjee13/Instagram

Slaying like a queen: The crown is indeed hers. This AI-generated picture compliments the true beauty of Mukherjee's collarbones and alluring cleavage. Needless to say, she is ageing like fine wine!

Photo Courtesy: swastikamukherjee13/Instagram

Perfect red lips: In this picture, the actress can be seen in big, sumptuous lashes that she pairs with bright red lipstick, flaunting a bit of her sexy cleavage.

Photo Courtesy: swastikamukherjee13/Instagram