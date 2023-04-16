Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience

On Saturday, Kriti Sanon released a video of herself on Instagram, where she is seen skydiving like a true diva in Dubai. People praised her for trying out this new sport. Sanon is currently on vacation in Dubai with her sister.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is at the pinnacle of her profession. Fans have praised her for some of her timeless performances. Her outstanding performances in films like Mimi (2021) and Shehzada (2023) were well-liked. Now that she's taken a breather from her hectic schedule, the actress is hanging out with her sister, Nupur Sanon. The Sanon sisters are enjoying their eventful journey to Dubai while they are there.

Sanon went skydiving with her sister ad shared a glimpse of her adventure with her fans. The video begins with the actress saying, "Butterflies in my stomach right now." She can then be seen in her stylish outfit heading towards the airport with her trainer. Kriti doesn't appear afraid as she jumps from the plane; her demeanour is calm and collected. During the adventure, the trainer asks her, "How are you feeling?" She replies, "Great! This is like a free bird". Check out the post here:

A few days ago, Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon also shared a video of her diving in the sky. Nupur captioned the post, "Ticking this magical ride off by bucket list! SURREAL !!!! Yes, of course, I was scared (Umm who wouldn't be!), but I'm so so happy I did it! Yayyy! What a feeling!"

Work front: Kriti was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in 'Shehzada'. Her next appearance will be in 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. She has also worked with Shahid Kapoor for the first time, and the movie film is yet to be titled. She will star in the film, 'The Crew' with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma. On October 20, 2023, her action movie 'Ganapath' will release, where she will be cast alongside Tiger Shroff.

