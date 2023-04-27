Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Here's what Sooraj Pancholi's mother, Zarina Wahab, says 'It's Been Hell...'

Following Jiah Khan's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charged Sooraj Pancholi with abetment of suicide. At the time, Sooraj was rumoured to be dating Jiah. Sooraj's mom Zarina Wahab says she feels helpless and sad as a mother when she sees her son in pain.

In a significant development in the Jiah Khan suicide case, a Mumbai court is expected to rule tomorrow. According to Bar and Bench, special judge AS Sayyad finished hearing the closing arguments in the case on April 20, after which he reserved the judgement. It will now be announced tomorrow.

A friend of Sooraj Pancholi has now opened up about how the actor has been through much pain ahead of the decision in the Jiah Khan case. "Sooraj has been through enough. "He's had a sharp sword hanging over his head for ten years," a pal told a daily. "This (the case) has hung over his head every single day of his life." During the previous 10 years, he has not been able to appreciate anything. Whether he is at work, at home, or with his family, the knowledge that he is an undertrial has followed him like a shadow. It's like being locked up without actually being locked up."

On the other hand, Sooraj Pancholi's mother, Zarina Wahab has expressed optimism for justice after learning that a Mumbai court will rule on the Jiah Khan suicide case tomorrow. Zarina stated in a recent interview that they had "waited for ten years for the verdict" and that the matter has made her son's life a "hell."

"All this time, we've believed that the Almighty would do justice to our son," she told TOI. Zarina also expressed her helplessness as a mother when she watches her son in pain. She maintained that Sooraj is innocent and expressed optimism that justice will be served on Friday.

"I can feel my son's pain when he looks at me." I can't look him in the eyes. We don't talk much to one other. I understand what he's going through. And I'm helpless. I'm at a loss for words with him. I am confident that my son is not guilty. Saal lag gaye hain. Then oopar wale pe pura bharosa hai. This has seemed like a phase, a terrible period. As a result, ooparwale ke ghar me der hai andher nahin. "I am absolutely certain that my son will receive justice because he is innocent," she continued.

Zarina disclosed that the decision would be announced at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and that she and her son will be in court. "Please keep Sooraj in your prayers. He is a powerful young man. He has complete trust in the judicial system. Ussey maloom se insaaf milega. "Insha Allah," she concluded.

Jiah, well known for her part in Amitabh Bachchan's Nishabd, was discovered hanging at her house in June 2013 by her mother, Rabia Khan. Khan is also said to have written a 6-page letter detailing her connection with Sooraj Pancholi. Jiah's mother accused Sooraj and his family of'mistreating' Jiah after her death. He was subsequently arrested for aiding and abetting suicide. Sooraj was detained and eventually freed on bail.