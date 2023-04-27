Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets temple named after her; Idol photo goes viral

    On April 28, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will turn a year older; hence, a fan in Andhra Pradesh has recently named a temple after her. A picture of the alleged idol has appeared online.
     

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    Following in the footsteps of Tamil actress Nayanthara, Telugu sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu will have a shrine dedicated after her. On April 28, the Telugu actor, who recently starred in Shaakuntalam, will be a year older. A fan in Andhra Pradesh is dedicating a shrine to her in honour of the event. A photograph of the claimed idol has circulated on the internet.

    According to Sakshi, a fan named Tenali Sandeep is constructing a shrine in Samantha's honour in the Bapatla area as a birthday present for the Shaakuntalam actress. As per sources, the idol is being created in the fan's home and will be presented later this week.  In an alleged photo of the idol that went viral online, the fan has apparently made a massive idol of Samantha’s head which will be a centrepiece of the temple.

    According to reports, the fan has yet to meet Samantha but is a follower of her work. He remarked that he admires her not just for her films, but also for her charitable work, which she mostly undertakes via her foundation, Pratyusha Foundation.

    Samantha, on the other hand, has been preoccupied with her career. The actress was most recently seen in Shaakuntalam. The film debuted to mixed reviews but did not perform well at the box office. The film, which reportedly cost Rs 60 crore, purportedly failed to make even Rs 10 crore at the box office.

    Samantha is presently working on two projects. Citadel India, a spinoff of the international version starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, would star her alongside Varun Dhawan, and she also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. This will be her second collaboration with the Telugu actor.

