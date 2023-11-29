Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar pays surprises visit on set to support husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar arrived on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to cheer for her husband who is participating in the show. The actress was accompanied by her husband's influencer-sister Saba Ibrahim.

Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently being applauded for his excellent dancing abilities and fascinating performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, was recently joined on the sets of the dance program by his influencer-sister Saba Ibrahim and actress-wife Dipika Kakar. On social media, the actor re-posted a photo taken by his sister.

The picture

Shoaib Ibrahim re-shared a picture with his sister Saba Ibrahim and ladylove Dipika Kakar on his Instagram stories with love emoticons. Saba shared it first, using the hashtags 'JhalakDikhhlaJaadiaries' and'shootday' while publishing the photo.

Saba is seen in the photo taking a mirror selfie in the vanity area with her brother and sister-in-law. She is in the center, with Shoaib and Dipika on either side. While Saba Ibrahim is dressed simply in a black embroidered salwar-kameez for the day, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are dressed in brown and pink, respectively.

Shoaib's journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

When discussing Shoaib's journey on the dance reality show, the actor strikes a connection. He's doing a fantastic job and impressing the judges with his incredible performances. During his dance practice, however, the actor suffered a knee injury. He is currently undergoing physiotherapy.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

On November 11, 2023, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 premiered with a bang. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are the hosts and this season's judging panel includes choreographer Farah Khan, actor Arshad Warsi, and dance sensation Malaika Arora.

The trophy is being completed by 12 participants which include Anjali Anand, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa Mukerji, Urvashi Dholakia, and Vivek Dahiya are among the popular names competing in the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Aamir Ali has been eliminated as the first contestant of the current season.