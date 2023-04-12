Jeremy Renner spills beans on quitting 'smoking' after 'snow-plow' incident

The Hawkeye actor suffered from blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a snow plow ran over him on January 1. Know more about how he quit smoking after the devastating snow-plow incident.

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has said that the best thing to come from his January 1 near-fatal snow plow accident was that he has finally quit smoking and has a free calendar for a year.

In an interview with comedian-host Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 52-year-old said, "I quit smoking. I could not imagine quitting smoking, I would be a wreck of a human. But because I almost killed myself. I did not think about smoking. It was easy peasy."

ALSO READ: Who is Jung Chae Yull? The South Korean star found dead at 26

Renner, whose Disney+ show Rennervations premiered on Wednesday, suffered a blunt chest trauma and over 35 fractures in his body after a snow plow ran over him on January 1. The actor had to be flown to the hospital in an air ambulance and underwent treatment in intensive care for several months.

"Was this a publicity stunt?," Kimmel jokingly asked Renner. "Absolutely," he replied soon after receiving a standing ovation from the audience on the show that went live on Tuesday.

Kimmel added, "Now, if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that is settled now. Forget Downey, forget Hemsworth, forget these guys. It is you. You are the guy," saluting his strong spirit for surviving such a brutal accident.

The actor recollecting that mishap, added, "That was a bad way to start the year. I got lucky in a lot of ways. I am happy to be here." The actor explained that he broke “35 or so bones” after being run over by the snow plow. He revealed, "We kept discovering them as they were going along the critical order of priority, like what form I am going to die from or not."

About Rennervations:

Jeremy Renner's upcoming show Rennervations is a four-part documentary series in which Renner will be reimagining decommissioned government vehicles with the help of a team of professional builders to improve the lives of children across the world. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and Avenger actor Anthony Mackie will star alongside him on the show.

ALSO READ: She's The Man star Amanda Bynes 'discharged' from mental health facility; know details