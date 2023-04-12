Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jeremy Renner spills beans on quitting 'smoking' after 'snow-plow' incident

    The Hawkeye actor suffered from blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a snow plow ran over him on January 1. Know more about how he quit smoking after the devastating snow-plow incident.

    Jeremy Renner spills beans on quitting 'smoking' after 'snow-plow' incident vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has said that the best thing to come from his January 1 near-fatal snow plow accident was that he has finally quit smoking and has a free calendar for a year. 

    In an interview with comedian-host Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 52-year-old said, "I quit smoking. I could not imagine quitting smoking, I would be a wreck of a human. But because I almost killed myself. I did not think about smoking. It was easy peasy."

    ALSO READ: Who is Jung Chae Yull? The South Korean star found dead at 26

    Renner, whose Disney+ show Rennervations premiered on Wednesday, suffered a blunt chest trauma and over 35 fractures in his body after a snow plow ran over him on January 1. The actor had to be flown to the hospital in an air ambulance and underwent treatment in intensive care for several months.  

    "Was this a publicity stunt?," Kimmel jokingly asked Renner. "Absolutely," he replied soon after receiving a standing ovation from the audience on the show that went live on Tuesday. 

    Kimmel added, "Now, if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that is settled now. Forget Downey, forget Hemsworth, forget these guys. It is you. You are the guy," saluting his strong spirit for surviving such a brutal accident.

    The actor recollecting that mishap, added, "That was a bad way to start the year. I got lucky in a lot of ways. I am happy to be here." The actor explained that he broke “35 or so bones” after being run over by the snow plow. He revealed, "We kept discovering them as they were going along the critical order of priority, like what form I am going to die from or not."

    About Rennervations:

    Jeremy Renner's upcoming show Rennervations is a four-part documentary series in which Renner will be reimagining decommissioned government vehicles with the help of a team of professional builders to improve the lives of children across the world. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and Avenger actor Anthony Mackie will star alongside him on the show.

    ALSO READ: She's The Man star Amanda Bynes 'discharged' from mental health facility; know details

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mika Singh gives massive salute to PM Modi as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport gcw

    Mika Singh gives 'massive salute to PM Modi' as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport

    Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee lands in soup after gym enthusiasts troll her AHA

    Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee lands in soup after gym enthusiasts troll her

    Did Juhi Chawla's family reject Salman Khan's wedding proposal? Know more

    Did Juhi Chawla's family reject Salman Khan's wedding proposal? Know more

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to join Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone on the red carpet? Know what she wearing RBA

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to join Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone on the red carpet? Know what she wearing

    Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case vma

    Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case

    Recent Stories

    Kerala govt notifies hike in basic tax rates effective from April 1; Check out the rates anr

    Kerala govt notifies hike in basic tax rates effective from April 1; Check out the rates

    Will unite all Opposition parties for upcoming polls': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar AJR

    'Will unite all Opposition parties for upcoming polls': Congress chief Kharge after meeting Nitish Kumar

    Mika Singh gives massive salute to PM Modi as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport gcw

    Mika Singh gives 'massive salute to PM Modi' as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport

    football The Cristiano Ronaldo curse: Meme fest explodes after Al-Nassr sacks coach Rudi Garcia-ayh

    The Ronaldo curse: Meme fest explodes after Al-Nassr 'sacks' coach Rudi Garcia

    Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India Check specs price will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gcw

    Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India, will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon