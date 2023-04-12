Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    She's The Man star Amanda Bynes 'discharged' from mental health facility; know details

    In a new update, The former Hollywood actress and star Amanda Bynes' who has been facing trouble with her mental health lately has got discharged from the mental health facility in Los Angeles. Know more.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    Best known for her impressive and stellar performances in films like Sydney White, She's The Man, Hairspray, and so, on, the former Hollywood star and actress Amanda Bynes' was reportedly released from a mental health facility almost a month after she was witnessed and found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked.

    The actress, 37, was discharged on Monday after being cleared by the medical staff, according to several leading Hollywood portal reports. She is now all set and expected to start outpatient treatment. However, she will remain in her home in an effort to maintain her independence.

    The update comes just a few days after sources told the renowned Hollywood outlet that Bynes wasn’t being forced to stay at the facility but didn’t feel ready to leave yet. "Those around her are already formulating a plan to make sure she stays on the right path," the report read. It so happened that, earlier this month, Bynes suffered a psychiatric episode making her live on the streets for days.

    At the time, eyewitnesses told the leading Hollywood news portal that the actress had flagged down a vehicle for help while wandering the streets without her clothes. She was then also placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

    While the initial hold only lasted three days, it later got extended so that Bynes could focus on getting better in the mental health facility. For those unaware, Bynes’ ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, told the Hollywood entertainment portal about how the former child star had been “off her meds” before the incident.

    Over a year ago, the She’s The Man star Amanda Bynes', who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and substance abuse issues, got freed from her eight-year conservatorship under her mother, Lynn. Despite her recent psychiatric episode, Bynes’ parents are not considering another conservatorship, reportedly calling the situation an rarity.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
