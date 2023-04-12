Who is Jung Chae Yull? The South Korean star found dead at 26

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It is a sad new scoop for fans of the young and rising Korean actress as 'Zombie Detective' fame Korean star Jjung Chae Yull is no more. The actress was found dead at 26. A glance at some stunning pictures of the late Korean actress.

    However, it was the acclaimed hit Netflix series Zombie Detective which gave late actress Jung Chae Yull her first big break. She played the character of Bae Yoon-mi in the fantasy TV series which premiered on September 21, 2020, and ended on October 27, 2020.

    Korean drama star Jung Chae Yull started her career with the fashion model survival program Devil’s Runway. In 2018, she starred in the film Deep. The late actress Jung Chae Yull was in the middle of shooting for her forthcoming romantic-comedy TvN drama show Wedding Impossible. 
     

    It is saddening and unexpected for the South Korean entertainment fraternity as rising star Jung Chae Yull is no more. The actress was only 26 years old. Zombie Detective star Jung Chae Yull's agency Management S released a statement sharing unexpected and surprising news of her death and asked fans to pray for her peace. The reason for her death is unknown. But her funeral would be private.

    The official statement of Jung Chae Yull's management read, "Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae Yull left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private."

    The statement also said, "Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place. We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors."

    Who is Jung Chae Yull?

    Jung Chae-Yull is a Korean model and a rising actress who commenced her career as a model and appeared on the fashion model survival program 'Devil’s Runway' in 2016.

    In 2018, Jung Chae Yull switched to acting with the film Deep. Currently, she was in the middle of shooting the web novel-based romantic-comedy drama 'Wedding Impossible.'

    The cast and crew of the TvN drama show Wedding Impossible are in a state of daze and complete shock after knowing about the death of late actress Jung Chae Yull.

    The show makers also have released a statement mourning the loss of Jung Chae Yull saying, "We express our deep condolences. Future filming schedule is under internal discussion."

