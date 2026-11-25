Jennifer Barreto wins Miss Universe 2026, capturing attention with a spectacular crown featuring 3,150 diamonds. Discover the details of her crowning moment and the dazzling diamond crown that stole the spotlight.

The much-awaited moment at the Miss Universe 2026 finale finally arrived. After fierce competition among 116 contestants, Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto claimed the Miss Universe crown. Her victory marks another historic moment for Puerto Rico.

Who is Miss Universe 2026 Jennifer Barreto?

27-year-old Jennifer Barreto is from Puerto Rico. She holds a master's degree in Psychology and Clinical Social Work. Besides this, she works as a Prevention Specialist with the US Army. Jennifer is also a mother to a daughter. Notably, she is the first mother to win the Miss Universe crown. With her victory, Puerto Rico has won the Miss Universe title for the sixth time. Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosh crowned Jennifer.

Jennifer's Glamorous Look in a Silver Shimmer Gown

Talking about Jennifer Barreto's winning look, she wore a stunning silver and champagne evening gown. The sequin and crystal work on the dress added to its beauty. A fitted silhouette and a halter neckline gave her look a modern and classy touch.

Beauty Wearing a 3150 Diamond Crown

Along with the silver gown, Jennifer's diamond crown grabbed a lot of attention. Crafted for the 75th edition of Miss Universe, the crown is named 'The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy'. Jewelry designer George Wittels designed it in collaboration with Maison d'OR. Made of 18-karat white gold, this crown is set with a whopping 3150 diamonds.

Meet the Top 5 Contestants of Miss Universe 2026

Winner: Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico

First Runner-Up: Melissa Nunez from Dominican Republic

Second Runner-Up: Clara Vegas from Venezuela

Third Runner-Up: B Milan-Windorski from Philippines

Fourth Runner-Up: Georgia Waddington from New Zealand

India's Kaziya Liz Mejo Makes It to Top 30

This time, 19-year-old Kaziya Liz Mejo represented India at Miss Universe 2026. Hailing from Mavelikara in Kerala, Kaziya is a law student and a model. She made it to the top 30 in the international beauty pageant. However, she could not enter the top 12.

India has won the Miss Universe crown three times so far, thanks to Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, and Harnaaz Sandhu.