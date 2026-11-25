Aamir Khan has reportedly moved to Colaba with Gauri Spratt to make his cricket practice sessions in South Mumbai more convenient.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is allegedly residing in a posh flat in Mumbai's Colaba neighborhood with his partner Gauri Spratt while preparing for his new film, 'Lalkaara'. The actor has temporarily moved out of his Bandra home, which is now being renovated. However, his new home has a professional advantage: it provides quicker access to a cricket pitch where he trains for his next big-screen metamorphosis.

According to Mid-Day, Aamir has moved closer to a South Mumbai cricket facility to keep up with his hectic practice schedule for filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's next sports drama.

Why Did Aamir Khan Move to Colaba?

According to reports, the move is motivated by convenience as well as film obligations. With his Bandra house being renovated, Aamir and Gauri have relocated to a beautiful property in Colaba.

The neighbourhood also makes it easier for the actor to get to his cricket practice sessions. Aamir is set to play renowned Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath in the film 'Lalkaara', which is based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series.

To prepare for the part, the actor is reportedly following a strict fitness regimen and a vegetarian diet designed by a dietician.

Aamir Khan Starts Cricket Training For 'Lalkaara'

Aamir isn't prepping for the film alone. His co-stars, Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar, and Dhairya Karwa, are also practicing cricket at a historical club in South Mumbai.

Interestingly, two former Indian cricketers are allegedly teaching the actors. They were also involved in training the actors of Kabir Khan's 2021 sports drama '83', which is based on India's historic Cricket World Cup triumph.

Aamir will play Lala Amarnath, India's first Test captain after independence, while Vikrant Massey is set to play former Pakistan captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar.

The shoot for 'Lalkaara' will begin on January 4, 2027.

The film's preparation is said to involve reading sessions, look tests, and conversations with the writing team. Aamir also met with authors Piyush Mishra and Neeraj Singh, who collaborated on the story, script, and dialog.

The shooting schedule is anticipated to commence on January 4, 2027. Interestingly, the date has a special significance for Aamir and Ashutosh Gowariker. On January 4, 2000, the pair began filming their famous 2001 film 'Lagaan'.

The film 'Lalkaara' focuses on the first cricket series between India and Pakistan following Partition in 1952. India won the series 2-1 with Lala Amarnath as captain.

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker had previously collaborated on 'Lagaan', one of Indian cinema's most acclaimed sports dramas.

Aamir looks to be working hard to prepare for his next historical sports drama, with cricket training, dietary adjustments, and a temporary move.