Ramayana has officially made it to the Oscars VFX list with massive films competing with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's magnum opus. Keep scrolling to find out more!

Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari's labour of love, has successfully managed to get massive love and appreciation from the audiences. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as the mighty Ravana, the film is running successfully in theatres and minting money at the box office. The film is made with a huge budget of Rs 4000 crores. However, the ticket process of the film was slashed to Rs 99 on account of Guru Purab.

Huge Feat For Ramayana!

Now, the film has added another feather to its cap as it has officially entered the Oscars list. Yes, you read that right. The film has been selected as one of the top 20 films considered for the Best Visual Effects Oscar this year. As per a report in Variety, the Nitesh Tiwari film is competing with some of the biggest Hollywood films and Japan’s very extraordinary one, Godzilla Minus Zero.

Ramayana In Oscars Longlist!

Ramayana-Part One, which reportedly cost Rs 1600 crore to produce, has received accolades for its CGI and visual effects. Many have dubbed it the greatest Indian film ever made and on par with the greatest Hollywood productions. It features visual effects by DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning studio that has contributed to significant motion pictures like Dune and Interstellar. Ramayana is now among the top 20 movies being evaluated for the 2027 Academy Awards' Best Visual Effects award thanks to DNEG's efforts.

Ramayana In Competition!

As per Variety, the film is competing with Hollywood's most loved and massive films like Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, and Avengers: Doomsday.

However, smaller films like Whalefall and The Sheep Detectives are also in the race, as is Japanese box-office blockbuster Godzilla: Minus Zero, which released globally alongside Ramayana. Its predecessor, Godzilla Minus One, won the Visual Effects prize at the Oscars in 2025.