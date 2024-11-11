Jeh's cheeky chocolate grab at MrBeast's event goes VIRAL as father Saif Ali Khan looks away [WATCH]

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended MrBeast and Logan Paul’s star-studded event in Mumbai with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, making for a fun family day out. Jeh stole the spotlight in a viral video where he sneakily tried to grab extra chocolates



In a clip shared by a paparazzo, Jeh was seen standing near a table filled with MrBeast’s chocolates, alongside his father, Saif Ali Khan, and older brother, Taimur. As Saif was preoccupied, showing something on his phone to Taimur, Jeh saw his opportunity and tried to grab an additional chocolate. Checking cautiously to see if Saif was watching, Jeh reached for a treat, only to be gently stopped when Saif caught on to his mischievous attempt.

The adorable moment left netizens delighted, with many commenting on Jeh’s cute antics. One user remarked that Jeh’s innocent mischief was heartwarming, noting how he assumed "Dad’s not watching." Another commented on how endearing it was to see Jeh’s playful spirit, calling him "too cute." A third user added that Jeh wasn’t just “stealing the spotlight but chocolates too."

The Mumbai event was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Malaika Arora, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shilpa Shetty also attending, many accompanied by their children.

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1, sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Kareena recently appeared in Singham Again, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn.

