Jeh's cheeky chocolate grab at MrBeast's event goes VIRAL as father Saif Ali Khan looks away [WATCH]

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended MrBeast and Logan Paul’s star-studded event in Mumbai with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, making for a fun family day out. Jeh stole the spotlight in a viral video where he sneakily tried to grab extra chocolates

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 9:36 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoyed a lively family day out with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, at a high-profile event in Mumbai hosted by MrBeast and Logan Paul. Jeh stole the show when he attempted to sneak an extra chocolate, creating a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral on social media.

In a clip shared by a paparazzo, Jeh was seen standing near a table filled with MrBeast’s chocolates, alongside his father, Saif Ali Khan, and older brother, Taimur. As Saif was preoccupied, showing something on his phone to Taimur, Jeh saw his opportunity and tried to grab an additional chocolate. Checking cautiously to see if Saif was watching, Jeh reached for a treat, only to be gently stopped when Saif caught on to his mischievous attempt.

The adorable moment left netizens delighted, with many commenting on Jeh’s cute antics. One user remarked that Jeh’s innocent mischief was heartwarming, noting how he assumed "Dad’s not watching." Another commented on how endearing it was to see Jeh’s playful spirit, calling him "too cute." A third user added that Jeh wasn’t just “stealing the spotlight but chocolates too."

ALSO READ: Are Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant expecting first child in 2025?

The Mumbai event was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Malaika Arora, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shilpa Shetty also attending, many accompanied by their children.

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1, sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Kareena recently appeared in Singham Again, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn.

