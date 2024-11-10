Are Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant expecting first child in 2025?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are expecting their first child in February 2025. This news brings double joy to the Ambani family.

Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding took place last July, costing ₹5000 crore. The month-long celebration was attended by prominent figures worldwide.

Celebrities from film, cricket, business, and politics attended the wedding, including Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hollywood stars.

Prime Minister Modi also attended and blessed the couple. Justin Bieber and Rihanna performed at the wedding. Mukesh Ambani gifted watches worth ₹2 crore to guests.

After the grand wedding, the Ambani family awaits another celebration in February 2025 as Anant and Radhika expect their first child. Mukesh Ambani becomes a grandfather again.

