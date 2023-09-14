'Jawan' box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets closer to the Rs 400-crore mark

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' earned Rs 368 crore in India and is having a dream run at the box office. In India, it is inching closer to the Rs 400-crore mark.

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    Even seven days after its release, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan still dominates the box office. On Wednesday, September 13, the film garnered double digits and has officially surpassed the Rs 360 crore mark. Early estimates show that Jawan earned Rs 23 crore in India on its seventh day (Wednesday, September 13), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Only Rs 21.50 crore was collected in Hindi belts. With this, the film's total earnings have risen to Rs 368.38 crore (net).

    Surprisingly, 'Jawan' has surpassed 'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan' to become India's fastest film to reach the Rs 300-crore mark. While 'Jawan' broke this barrier on Day 6, 'Pathaan' did it on Day 7, and 'Gadar 2' did so on Day 8.

    Jawan, which was released on September 7, has received a lot of positive feedback from the public. On social media, videos of Shah Rukh Khan fans enjoying the film, dancing inside theatres, and celebrating the film's success are going viral.

    Several celebrities have congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on the success of his film, including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ameesha Patel.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan has most adorable reaction to his 'little' fan dressed up as Jawan

    Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter and thanked fans for showering immense love on his film. “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!" SRK wrote.

    About Jawan:
    'Jawan,' directed by Tamil director Atlee, was released globally in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone specialise in the high-octane action thriller. At its core, 'Jawan' is a father-son narrative that exposes many social and political themes via its hero, played by Shah Rukh. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra all feature in the film, as does Sanjay Dutt in a cameo.

    Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai

    'Jawan,' a Red Chillies Entertainment production, is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is a commercial entertainment with SRK playing two characters. Filming occurred in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.

