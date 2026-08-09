Jason Sanjay, son of superstar Thalapathy Vijay, has opened up about his father's crucial support for his filmmaking ambitions. He revealed that Vijay was the first to approve his decision to study abroad, telling him, "It's your life, your wish."

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil superstar-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, has opened up about the unwavering support he received from his father while choosing a career in filmmaking. Unlike many star kids who step into acting, Jason revealed that Vijay encouraged him to follow his passion and never pressured him to enter the spotlight. His heartfelt comments have won praise from fans as he prepares for his directorial debut with Sigma.

Vijay Supported His Son's Dream

In a recent interview, Jason Sanjay shared that his father respected his decision to become a filmmaker instead of an actor. He said Vijay believed every individual should find their own path and never tried to influence his career choice.

Jason explained that he always had a keen interest in storytelling and direction, and his father stood by him throughout the journey. According to him, Vijay's biggest lesson was to stay independent and work hard rather than rely on his family name.

'He Never Spoon-Fed Me'

Jason also revealed that Vijay never made things easy for him despite being one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars. Instead of opening doors, the actor encouraged his son to learn the craft and earn opportunities on his own.

He said this approach helped him become more confident and prepared for the challenges of the film industry. The aspiring director added that his father wanted him to build an identity based on his work rather than his surname.

Directorial Debut With Sigma

Jason Sanjay is all set to make his debut as a director with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. The project has generated significant buzz, especially because many fans had expected Vijay's son to make his acting debut.

However, Jason chose to stay behind the camera after studying filmmaking, saying directing is where his true passion lies.

Fans Praise Vijay's Parenting

Jason's comments have resonated with fans, who praised Vijay for allowing his son to pursue his own dreams instead of following a conventional star-kid route. Many also appreciated Jason's humility and determination to carve out his own identity in the industry.

As Sigma gears up for release, all eyes will be on Jason Sanjay as he begins his filmmaking journey with the backing—but not the influence—of one of Tamil cinema's biggest icons.