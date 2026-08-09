Rishab Pant Net Worth: Check His Total Earnings, Lavish Lifestyle; Check Here
Rishab Pant Net Worth: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's total net worth is a whopping ₹100 crore. He earns this massive amount from cricket, the IPL, and brand endorsements. Pant owns homes in Delhi and Uttarakhand and lives a pretty lavish lifestyle
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Rishab Pant Earning
Rishabh Pant has a total net worth of ₹100 crore. A huge chunk of this comes from his cricket career, including his IPL contract, BCCI match fees, and many brand endorsements.
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IPL Salary
Delhi Capitals paid Rishabh Pant a whopping ₹27 crore. Besides cricket, he also earns a lot of money from advertisements and brand deals.
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Where Is He From
Rishabh Pant is originally from Uttarakhand and owns a house there. He also has a home in Delhi, which is reportedly worth between ₹2 and ₹3 crore.
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House
Rishabh Pant is now planning to build a new house in his home state, Uttarakhand. He has even appealed to the Chief Minister for help in securing a place for his new home.
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Lifestyle
Rishabh Pant enjoys a pretty special lifestyle. His house even has a personal gym, where he regularly works on his fitness to stay in top form.
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