Loving Tara Sutaria's stunning looks lately as she gears up for the release of Toxic? Let's decode what goes on behind that perfect body and glowing skin. Keep scrolling to know more.

Tara Sutaria is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, witty remarks, and perfect smile. The actress is all set to steal her fans' hearts with her upcoming film Toxic, also starring Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The actress is serving one stunning look after another ever since the Toxic buzz is around the corner. But do you know what goes into her diet and stunning figure that makes her look this stunning? Let us decode it for you.

Tara's Diet Secrets

Talking to Hindustan Times, she once shared, “I don't believe in depriving myself. Balance and portion control are the keys. I enjoy what I love, just in moderation. I always carry healthy snacks like almonds or fruits on set. They keep me going during long hours without feeling heavy.” Tara believes in sighting a balance as she loves her sweets. "Definitely desserts... I have a major sweet tooth! And I'll admit, I also reach for Red Rock Deli chips when I am craving something savoury. They are my way of indulging a little without going overboard. It's all about balance for me," the Toxic star said.

Tara's Skincare Secrets

As per Grazia, Tara loves to follow a basic routine to nail that glow. She follows a cleansing, toning, and moisturising routine, followed by some DIY kitchen-ingredient face packs passed down to her by her grandmother. Once a week, she uses a homemade paste made of yogurt (curd), gram flour (besan), turmeric, honey, and a squeeze of lemon.

Tara Sutaria's Toxic Fee

Tara Sutaria will be seen as Rebecca in the film; she has reportedly charged RS 2-3 crore for the film.