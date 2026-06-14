TV's popular couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been living together for over a year now. Jasmin recently opened up about how this step has made their relationship even stronger. She is also currently busy with the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

TV industry's famous couple, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, are often in the news about their wedding plans. However, the two are not in any hurry to get married and want to give each other time to understand one another better. The couple, who have been living together for over a year, say that being in a live-in relationship has made their bond even stronger.

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Decision to move in after dating

In a recent interview, Jasmin Bhasin shared that they decided to live together after dating so they could understand each other more closely. The actress said that in any relationship, it's very important for understanding, compatibility, and chemistry to be strong. Living together gave them a chance to get to know each other's habits and thinking in a better way.

'We understand each other better now'

Talking about her relationship, Jasmin said that everything is going very well. She explained that they now understand each other more than before, and their bond has become much stronger. The actress added that they are thoroughly enjoying this beautiful phase of their lives.

Jasmin Bhasin is busy with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin is currently busy shooting for the popular stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. She mentioned that she isn't discussing the show much this time because the last time she participated, she got very nervous and even started crying right before leaving. This time, she is trying to keep herself mentally strong. The new season of the show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. This time, new and old contestants will be seen together, which is set to make the competition even more exciting. Along with new contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujral, and Shagun Sharma, old favourites like Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, and Jasmin Bhasin are also participating.