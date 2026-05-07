From Jasmin Bhasin to Gaurav Khanna, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are making headlines not just for daring stunts but also for their massive net worth. Here’s who tops the rich list.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is Colors TV's most popular reality stunt show, and audiences have been eagerly waiting for it to start. Just recently, the makers released the final list of contestants for season 15 along with their photos. Ever since the list came out, there's a different level of excitement among viewers, who can't wait to watch the show on TV. As always, Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show this time too. Meanwhile, let's tell you about the net worth of the 13 contestants and who is the richest among them. Read the full details...

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Who is the richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

This time, 13 contestants are participating in Rohit Shetty's stunt show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Let's find out who is the wealthiest among them. According to media reports, Jasmin Bhasin is the richest contestant. She reportedly owns assets worth ₹41 crore. Jasmin has built a strong financial portfolio through several successful television projects, reality shows, and brand endorsements. She gained popularity from shows like 'Tashan-e-Ishq' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. She was also a part of Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 14', which gave her career a new boost. Besides acting, she also earns a hefty amount from social media and top brands.

Net Worth of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants

Jasmin Bhasin - ₹41 crore

Avika Gor - ₹30-35 crore

Rubina Dilaik - ₹30-31 crore

Rithvik Dhanjani - ₹25 crore

Karan Wahi - ₹15-20 crore

Gaurav Khanna - ₹11-18 crore

Orry - ₹10 crore

Ruhanika Dhawan - ₹8 crore

Vishal Aditya Singh - ₹6-7 crore

Harsh Gujral - ₹6-12 crore

Avinash Mishra - ₹5-7 crore

Farrhana Bhatt - ₹1.5-3 crore

Shagun Sharma - Data not available.

When will Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 start?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is expected to stream on Colors TV and JioHotstar in early July. The shooting will take place in South Africa and will last for about a month. Like every season, this one too will feature female contestants alongside male ones. Season 15 has 6 female participants. Their names are Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Farrhana Bhatt, Avika Gor, Ruhanika Dhawan, and Shagun Sharma.