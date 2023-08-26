Janhvi Kapoor gets candid; opens up about 'modern dating'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor spoke openly about dating and relationships and said that keeping high standards does not mean being choosy but valuing yourself enough to know your worth. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film is Devara which marks her South debut in Tollywood.

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is known for her candid expression of opinions and her refreshing openness. Beyond her cinematic achievements, her personal life often captures attention. In a recent episode of Swipe Ride at Tinder, Janhvi shared her perspective on self-worth and self-love, shedding light on the importance of embracing an intrinsic value in relationships.

Hey there! Have you heard about Janhvi Kapoor's recent appearance on Swipe Ride at Tinder? She shared such an inspiring message about self-worth and self-love, and how they go hand in hand. She encouraged everyone to never settle for a partner who doesn't recognize the importance of these things. Janhvi believes that true beauty encompasses many dimensions, and embracing all parts of oneself leads to genuine contentment. Plus, she reminded us that setting high standards isn't being picky, but rather recognizing and appreciating our own value. How awesome is that?

The actress emphasized the significance of honesty in dating, advocating for genuine relationships without pretence or game-playing. Her insights highlighted the idea, that labels and categories matter less than personal beliefs and authenticity. She stressed the importance of being in a relationship where people love and accept each other for who they are.

Addressing the issue of self-love, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the societal pressures that often make women feel inadequate or not attractive enough. She emphasized the importance of feeling good about oneself and not settling for less than one deserves. She believes it fosters self-love and healthy relationships. Her views resonate with sentiments of 86 per cent of Indian women who believe in prioritizing self-focus while dating.

Janhvi Kapoor has an upcoming project, Devara, about to release in 2024. In this film, she will share the screen with Junior NTR, promising to bring her dynamic energy to another compelling cinematic narrative.

