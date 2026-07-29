Jana Nayagan witnessed a sharp drop at the box office on its sixth day as weekday blues set in, while Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 recorded impressive growth and continued its strong run in the Hindi market.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinod, enjoyed a blockbuster opening weekend but has started losing momentum during the weekdays. On its sixth day (first Tuesday), the film collected an estimated ₹8 crore net across all languages in India, marking a 24.9% decline from its Monday collection of ₹10.65 crore.

Among the language-wise collections, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor with ₹6.15 crore, followed by the Hindi version with ₹1.25 crore, while the Telugu version added around ₹60 lakh.

After six days in theatres, Jana Nayagan has amassed an estimated ₹143.40 crore net in India. Its India gross collection now stands at ₹167.57 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil releases of the year despite the weekday slowdown.

Dhamaal 4 records 40% jump on third Tuesday

Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 continues to impress at the box office even in its third week. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film earned an estimated ₹2.10 crore net on its 19th day (third Tuesday), registering a 40% jump over its Monday collection of ₹1.50 crore.

The film's India net collection has now reached ₹160.73 crore, while its India gross is estimated at nearly ₹190 crore. The strong weekday hold indicates that the comedy franchise is still attracting audiences, particularly in the Hindi-speaking belt.

Dhamaal 4 outperforms Jana Nayagan in Hindi, but Vijay leads worldwide

Although Jana Nayagan earned more overall in India on Tuesday thanks to its Tamil market, Dhamaal 4 comfortably outperformed it in the Hindi belt. On Tuesday, Dhamaal 4 collected ₹2.10 crore in Hindi, compared to ₹1.25 crore earned by the Hindi version of Jana Nayakan.

However, Vijay's film continues to enjoy a significant lead globally. Jana Nayagan collected around ₹3 crore overseas on Tuesday, taking its overseas gross to ₹78.50 crore and its worldwide total to approximately ₹246.07 crore.

Meanwhile, Dhamaal 4 earned around ₹25 lakh overseas on Tuesday. Its overseas gross now stands at ₹25.50 crore, while its worldwide collection has reached an estimated ₹215.50 crore.