Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    James fever sweeps in; political leaders want Puneeth Rajkumar’s film to be declared tax-free

    With Puneeth Rajkumar's James getting a thunderous response, political leaders from Karnataka have asked for the film to be shown tax-free.

    James fever sweeps in political leaders want Puneeth Rajkumars film to be declared tax free ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    The Karnataka government had recently declared Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files tax-free. Now, political leaders from the state are expressing their will for Puneeth Rajkumar’s film ‘James’ to be made tax-free as well. Leader of opposition, Siddaramaiah recalled his association with Dr Rajkumar’s family in the assembly while demanding James to be made tax-free in Karnataka. 

    Congress’s working president Ramalinga Reddy said that a representation will be submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure that Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ get a waiver on entertainment tax. “Puneeth Rajkumar was a man of good character. He has done a lot of social work but desisted from publicity. The government should make James tax-free,” said Reddy.

    ALSO READ: James Review: Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show; a must-watch for all Appu fans

    Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee campaign committee chairman MB Patil also took to the microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday to make a similar demand. Noting that the actor’s film has released on the day of his birth anniversary, he made an appeal to the state government to make Puneeth’s last film tax-free. He also said that a lot of Appu’s (as he was lovingly called) have been waiting eagerly to watch him on the screen.

    ALSO WATCH: James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    The state government did only simply declare The Kashmir Files tax-free in Karnataka, but it also arranged for a special screening o the film for all the Members of the Legislative Assembly. The state Congress, on the other hand, is seeking similar treatment to Chethan Kumar’s James.

    ALSO READ: James Twitter Review: Fans call Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film his career's best performance

    Meanwhile, James opened to thunderous reviews on Thursday as the first show of the film was screened at 6 AM. The theatres across the state, especially Karnataka, saw a wave of emotions as fans cheered the actor’s last film. From bursting firecrackers to performing backflips, showering flower petals, etc was done by the fans. James stars Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role while Priya Anand has played the female lead in the film. Puneeth’s voice was dubbed by Shivrajkumar.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR SS Rajamoulis team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai drb

    RRR: SS Rajamouli’s team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai

    James Review Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show a must watch for all Appu fans ycb

    James Review: Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show; a must-watch for all Appu fans

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer Rishi Kapoor screen presence will leave you teary eyed watch drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    James Twitter Review Fans call Puneeth Rajkumars last film his careers best performance drb

    James Twitter Review: Fans call Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film his career's best performance

    Recent Stories

    US court junks Pakistan's plea in Reko Diq case-dnm

    US court junks Pakistan’s plea in Reko Diq case

    IMD warns of severe heat wave conditions in 9 states/UTs over 2 days-dnm

    IMD warns of severe heat wave conditions in 9 states/UTs over 2 days

    RRR SS Rajamoulis team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai drb

    RRR: SS Rajamouli’s team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai

    NSO offered to sell Pegasus to West Bengal, I rejected it: Mamata

    NSO offered to sell Pegasus to West Bengal, I rejected it: Mamata

    James Review Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show a must watch for all Appu fans ycb

    James Review: Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show; a must-watch for all Appu fans

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon