Kareena Kapoor, the birthday girl, took to Instagram and dropped a stunning inside picture of the Rs 100 crore home where she lives with Saif Ali Khan and her kids, and it's all things fancy and beautiful.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, making millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, undying love for her craft, and gorgeous personality. The diva is celebrating her birthday today, turning 46! The actress was recently busy with the promotions of her film Daayra, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Meghna Gulzar. She served one stunning look after another and left no stone unturned in turning heads.

Kareena Offer's an Inside Glimpse Of her Home

Well, as the actress is celebrating her birthday today, yesterday she took to Instagram Stories and dropped a gorgeous picture of the stunning corridor of her Rs 100 crore house, where she lives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Fans must thank the actress for offering a glimpse of her beautiful home because it screams luxury in all languages. The well-lit corridor had a stunning chandelier, huge paintings on the walls, counter tables with beautiful vases, and candles, adding just the right amount of feels.

Take a look at the picture here!

About Kareena's Beautiful Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's main Mumbai home in Satguru Sharan in Bandra West is currently valued at over Rs 100 crore. Let us tell you that they originally bought the four floors for around Rs 48 crore in 2013. The building spans 4 floors, with each floor offering a 3BHK layout (totaling a massive multi-floor expanse with 5 bedrooms.

On The Work Front

Kareena's film Daayra is currently running in theatres and doing decent business.