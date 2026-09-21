Pakistani RJ Dr. Ejaz Waris has issued an apology to Katrina Kaif for body-shaming comments made about her post-pregnancy weight, following a strong condemnation of online trolling by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20. Waris expressed regret, stating he "Just Joked For..." the video's hook.

Pakistani RJ Dr. Ejaz Waris has issued a public apology for his body-shaming remarks directed specifically at actress Katrina Kaif, a move that followed a strong condemnation of online trolling by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the reality show Bigg Boss 20. Waris retracted his comments, acknowledging he "Just Joked For..." the video's hook but caused hurt to many.

The controversy ignited after Katrina Kaif's appearance at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, where her post-pregnancy weight gain became the target of significant online trolling. Among those who contributed to this wave of criticism was Dr. Ejaz Waris, whose remarks specifically mocked her changed appearance and became the subject of widespread condemnation.

Salman Khan's Firm Stance on Bigg Boss 20

On a prominent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan took a firm and widely publicized stand against the pervasive culture of online body-shaming and age-shaming. While Khan maintained a general tone, his comments were widely interpreted as a powerful defense of Katrina Kaif, given the recent barrage of criticism she faced for her postpartum body.

Khan unequivocally slammed trolls for judging individuals, particularly women, based on changes in their weight, looks, or personal life events such as pregnancy. He stressed that such negative remarks are more reflective of the troll's own character and upbringing, urging a collective end to such detrimental negativity in the digital space.

RJ Waris Walks Back Remarks, Issues Apology

Following the impactful broadcast of Salman Khan's strong condemnation, Dr. Ejaz Waris quickly moved to retract his earlier comments. The Pakistani RJ issued a public apology in both video and written formats, making a direct address to the actress he had targeted. This action underscored his decision to walk back the joke he had made.

In his apology, Waris expressed sincere regret, explicitly stating, "SORRY KATRINA KAIF, From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks." He elaborated that after watching Khan's comments on Bigg Boss, he underwent a period of reflection and recognized the potential harm his words had caused not only to Kaif but also to her numerous fans.

Waris further clarified that while body-shaming was not his primary intention, he admitted that he "just joked a bit for the hook of the video." However, he candidly acknowledged the negative impact, stating, "a lot of people are hurt because of my words." This acknowledgement marked a significant shift from his initial stance, demonstrating he had indeed walked back the joke amidst public pressure.

The RJ extended his apologies to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended by his comments. He recognized that sometimes words can be misconstrued or come out wrongly, expressing genuine regret for the global backlash he felt due to the controversy, affirming the sincerity of his apology.