Jacqueliene Fernandez has carved a unique space for herself as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers. With her radiant smile, infectious positivity, sunshine-like energy, and magnetic global appeal, the actress continues to win hearts wherever she goes. Whether on the big screen, at events, or through music videos that dominate playlists, Jacqueliene has consistently delivered unforgettable performances. Over the years, she has become synonymous with blockbuster dance numbers that remain fan favourites, proving that when it comes to style, grace, and effortless moves, few can match her. As she celebrates her birthday, let's have a look at her seven iconic dance performances.