Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut DC witnessed a Monday dip after a strong opening weekend. Despite the decline, the action drama maintained a steady run and crossed the Rs 24 crore mark in India.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut DC continued its run at the Indian box office on Monday, though the film witnessed the expected dip in collections after a strong opening weekend. The action drama, starring Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, has now crossed the Rs 24 crore mark in India.

DC Box Office Collection Day 4

As per the latest live figures, DC earned Rs 3.24 crore net in India on Day 4, as of Monday evening. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 24.19 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 27.93 crore.

However, the Monday collection is not final yet, as earnings from the remaining evening and night shows are still being added.

The film opened with Rs 4.40 crore on Friday before witnessing a healthy jump over the weekend. It collected Rs 7 crore on Saturday and delivered its best performance on Sunday with Rs 9.55 crore.

Tamil Version Leads Collections

DC is currently running across 3,959 shows in India. The Tamil version continues to be the biggest contributor to the film’s box office performance.

On Monday, the Tamil version collected Rs 2.30 crore with 33% occupancy. The Telugu version earned Rs 75 lakh at 24% occupancy, while the Hindi version added Rs 19 lakh with 8% occupancy.

Can DC Maintain Its Momentum?

The Monday drop comes after a strong weekend and is largely expected for a film entering its first working day. The key factor now will be whether DC can maintain steady collections during the weekdays.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC features Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas, aka Das, and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra. The action drama follows a man with a violent past who becomes entangled in a dangerous case involving a police officer’s death and stolen weapons.