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Suniel Shetty Net Worth: A Look At Actor’s Rs 125 Crore Wealth, Income, Assets And Businesses
On Suniel Shetty’s birthday, take a look at the actor’s impressive financial empire, from his estimated Rs125 crore net worth and Bollywood earnings to luxury properties, businesses, investments and other assets.
Suniel Shetty, fondly known as ‘Anna’, is celebrating his birthday on August 11. Born in 1961, the actor has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades, with over 100 films to his credit. From action-packed roles in the 1990s to comedy, television and production, Shetty has built a lasting presence in the entertainment industry. However, acting is only one part of his financial journey, as he has also established himself as an entrepreneur and investor.
According to widely reported media estimates, Suniel Shetty’s net worth is around ₹125 crore. His wealth is believed to come from multiple income streams, including films, brand endorsements, real estate, hospitality ventures, fitness-related investments and other businesses. A Times of India report has also estimated that Shetty earned around ₹300 crore from his acting career over the years, although such figures are media estimates and have not been officially disclosed by the actor.
Real estate is another important part of Shetty’s reported assets. One of his most talked-about properties is his luxury Khandala farmhouse, ‘Jahaan’, which has been valued at around ₹20 crore in recent reports. Spread across a lush natural setting, the property features greenery, natural streams and modern amenities. Reports have also highlighted his Mumbai properties, while Shetty has been associated with real estate ventures including S2 Realty.
Beyond property, Shetty has built a diverse business portfolio. He has been associated with restaurants and hospitality ventures including Club H2O and Little Italy, while his production company Popcorn Entertainment has produced films. He has also explored the fitness and startup ecosystem, including an investment in online fitness startup Squats. Reports have additionally linked him to investments across the technology and food-delivery sectors, reflecting his strategy of diversifying his income beyond Bollywood.
What makes Suniel Shetty’s financial journey notable is that his wealth has been built beyond his acting career. From being one of Bollywood’s recognised action stars to becoming a producer, property investor, restaurateur and startup investor, Shetty has created several income streams over the years. While the ₹125 crore net-worth figure is widely reported, it remains an estimate, and his exact current wealth, earnings and asset valuations are not publicly disclosed.
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