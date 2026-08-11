Suniel Shetty, fondly known as ‘Anna’, is celebrating his birthday on August 11. Born in 1961, the actor has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades, with over 100 films to his credit. From action-packed roles in the 1990s to comedy, television and production, Shetty has built a lasting presence in the entertainment industry. However, acting is only one part of his financial journey, as he has also established himself as an entrepreneur and investor.