A review of the EPOS IMPACT 100, an entry-level wired headset. Praised for its lightweight design, all-day comfort, and impressive noise-cancelling microphone, it's a no-nonsense choice for professionals in hybrid work settings.

Finding a reliable office headset that doesn't cost a bomb or feel like a vice grip on your head is harder than it should be. But it all changed when I tried the EPOS IMPACT 100, which is an entry-level, wired headset that promises professional-grade call quality and comfort for hybrid work environments. I've tested this headset, and here is my take to help you find out if this one makes sense for you.

Design and Comfort

The moment I took the IMPACT 100 out of the box, the first thing that hit me was the weight. I find it the lightest headset in its class. This one has softer materials for improved all-day comfort, and it works. The clamping force is surprisingly gentle, and the earcups feature durable leatherette earpads. This headset also has a highly durable and really long, aramid fibre-reinforced cable. This is a good feature to ensure long-term dependability across both home and office settings.

The Microphone

For an entry-level headset, the microphone performance is impressive. It has a uni-directional microphone with some nice advanced noise-cancelling algorithms. During my testing in chaotic environments, the mic does a good job of isolating the primary speaker's voice to deliver improved call clarity. Plus, there is a versatile boom arm that can be worn on either the left or right side, and that's one of the main reasons I wanted to test this headphone. I like the idea of a boom arm a lot, as it brings a sense of nostalgia and makes me a bit more involved during my calls. I even tried this at airports and noticed so many people staring at me, thinking I'm on client calls. However, this is not for rich music listening sessions, as this one is strictly for office use.

Connectivity and Call Controls

This headset is smartly integrated with Microsoft Teams and other unified communication platforms. For connectivity, there are dual USB-C and USB-A options right on the cable, giving me the flexibility to use it the way I want. This is a prime reason why high-quality wired headsets are making a comeback, as they offer easy plug-and-play functionality without getting hassled to charge them again and again. Plus, they're useful when I have to do calls using my laptop or desktop, as all I have to do is simply plug them in directly and finish my calls. Then there is an inline remote that helps me manage my meetings incredibly easily. It has these distinctively shaped buttons and LED icons, allowing me to intuitively control my calls without ever needing to look down.

In the end

The EPOS IMPACT 100 has smartly stripped away unnecessary gimmicks and focuses entirely on what actually matters for professionals working in dynamic, demanding environments. It's an ideal product for someone who is looking for lightweight comfort, good build quality, and high-quality audio. If you want a no-nonsense headset that guarantees you will be heard with clarity, then this is an easy recommendation. It's currently priced at Rs 5,499.

My rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, lifestyle and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)