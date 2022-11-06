It's a girl: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become parents

It’s a baby girl! Finally, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became mom and dad. The couple welcomed their little princess on Sunday (Nov 06) at 12:05 PM. The actress was seen arriving at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor hours before the news of Alia's delivery broke. Later, Soni Razdan also arrived at the hospital. On the other hand, Mahesh Bhatt also told TOI that the family couldn't wait for the new member to join them.

Soon after marriage, Ranbir and Alia revealed they were expecting a baby. Then Alia carried on with her rigorous Brahmastra marketing and introduced her own maternity line, Edamama.

In April of this year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became husband and wife. Later, the Darlings actress caught everyone off guard when she unexpectedly revealed her pregnancy on social media, sharing a sweet image from her sonogram that also included Ranbir Kapoor. In the caption, she said, "Our baby arriving soon."

In October, the Kapoor family also hosted a lavish baby shower for Alia, which was attended by some famous people, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma's cousin, and grandmother Neila Devi. Shaheen Bhatt and Alia's mother Soni Razdan both attended the memorable occasion.

Regarding Alia and Ranbir's professional endeavours, the duo recently appeared together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. With the upcoming film Heart of Stone, Alia will make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, and Sophie Okonedo.

Additionally, she is developing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar. On the other hand, Ranbir will next be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Animals. Additionally, he has started filming Luv Ranjan's next film starring Shraddha Kapoor.