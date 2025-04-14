user
user icon

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' to premiere at Cannes 2025; set for global tour

Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival's Marché du Film. With music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, the film will begin a global tour post-Cannes, aiming to captivate audiences worldwide with its heartfelt story

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' to premiere at Cannes 2025; set for global tour ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's much-awaited directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, is poised to make a mark on the global cinematic landscape with its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film will be showcased at the Marché du Film segment of the festival, where the cast and crew are expected to be in attendance for the special screening.

ABOUT THE MOVIE

The announcement of the premiere was made by Kher on his official Instagram handle, generating significant buzz among fans and film enthusiasts. The Cannes screening is anticipated to draw several high-profile celebrities and industry figures, with Kher himself scheduled to introduce the film at the event.

ALSO READ: Waiting for Kesari 2? Watch these 10 court-room dramas; Check their IMDb ratings

Following its debut at Cannes, Tanvi The Great is set to embark on a worldwide screening tour, with planned stops in major cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles. This global rollout aims to expand the film’s reach and connect with diverse audiences across continents.

Speaking about the premiere, Kher reflected on the personal significance of the project. He mentioned that the story of Tanvi The Great was inspired by a profound sense of passion and purpose. His intention, he noted, was to craft a narrative with a universal appeal—one that could transcend geographical boundaries and touch the hearts of viewers worldwide. He expressed his belief that the film's emotional core would resonate deeply not only with audiences in India but also abroad, including in the United States.

Kher also highlighted the contribution of Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani, whose music plays a central role in the film. He said that having Keeravani on board was a blessing, and that the composer's artistic vision had elevated the film in extraordinary ways—bringing life and depth to the story in ways he had only envisioned.

The first-look teaser of the film was recently released, offering a glimpse into Kher’s directorial vision. Tanvi The Great is a collaborative production with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and features music by Keeravani, whose previous work has received international acclaim.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Prithviraj Sukumaran to star alongside Kareena Kapoor in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra' NTI

Prithviraj Sukumaran to star alongside Kareena Kapoor in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’

Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna offers prayers at Tirupati, shaves head after son's recovery [WATCH] NTI

Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna offers prayers at Tirupati, shaves head after son’s recovery [WATCH]

Ive got to sing in space...; says Katy Perry ahead of all-female spaceflight ATG

'I've got to sing in space....'; says Katy Perry ahead of all-female spaceflight

Throwback: When THIS actress attempted suicide to stop Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding NTI

Throwback: When THIS actress attempted suicide to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding

'Will blow up his car': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed shk

'Will blow up his car, kill him': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed

Recent Stories

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH) shk

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH)

Rohit Khemmka's WildGlow Crowned 'The Best Korean Skincare 2025' by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal - K -Beauty Steals the Spotlight!

Rohit Khemmka’s WildGlow Crowned ‘The Best Korean Skincare 2025’ by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal— K-Beauty Ste

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

Virat Kohli's Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral Online HRD

Virat Kohli's 10th class marksheet goes viral: How much did RCB star score subject-wise?

Recent Videos

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Video Icon
'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

Video Icon
Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Video Icon