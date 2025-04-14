Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' to premiere at Cannes 2025; set for global tour

Read Full Article

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's much-awaited directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, is poised to make a mark on the global cinematic landscape with its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film will be showcased at the Marché du Film segment of the festival, where the cast and crew are expected to be in attendance for the special screening.

ABOUT THE MOVIE

The announcement of the premiere was made by Kher on his official Instagram handle, generating significant buzz among fans and film enthusiasts. The Cannes screening is anticipated to draw several high-profile celebrities and industry figures, with Kher himself scheduled to introduce the film at the event.

ALSO READ: Waiting for Kesari 2? Watch these 10 court-room dramas; Check their IMDb ratings

Following its debut at Cannes, Tanvi The Great is set to embark on a worldwide screening tour, with planned stops in major cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles. This global rollout aims to expand the film’s reach and connect with diverse audiences across continents.

Speaking about the premiere, Kher reflected on the personal significance of the project. He mentioned that the story of Tanvi The Great was inspired by a profound sense of passion and purpose. His intention, he noted, was to craft a narrative with a universal appeal—one that could transcend geographical boundaries and touch the hearts of viewers worldwide. He expressed his belief that the film's emotional core would resonate deeply not only with audiences in India but also abroad, including in the United States.

Kher also highlighted the contribution of Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani, whose music plays a central role in the film. He said that having Keeravani on board was a blessing, and that the composer's artistic vision had elevated the film in extraordinary ways—bringing life and depth to the story in ways he had only envisioned.

The first-look teaser of the film was recently released, offering a glimpse into Kher’s directorial vision. Tanvi The Great is a collaborative production with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and features music by Keeravani, whose previous work has received international acclaim.

Latest Videos