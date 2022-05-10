Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details

    Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' will be refused classification for its controversial and one-sided depiction of Muslims.

    First Published May 10, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    The film The Kashmir Files, which is based on the migration of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s, would be prohibited in Singapore because it is seen to be outside the city-film state's classification criteria.

    The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, declared the Hindi-language film to be "outside Singapore's film classification rules" (MHA).

    According to Channel News Asia, the film would be denied classification due to its controversial and one-sided representation of Muslims, as well as images of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing strife in Kashmir. They claim that these depictions have the ability to incite animosity among various communities and damage social cohesiveness and religious peace in our multiracial and multireligious society.

    The Hindi-language picture is "outside Singapore's film classification criteria," according to the authorities "In a joint statement with the Ministries of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Home Affairs, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) stated: (MHA).

    Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi feature in Agnihotri's film, which was written and directed by him.

    Meanwhile, in a recent press conference, Vivek Agnihotri said that a portion of the world media was attempting to wage a "international political campaign" against his film "The Kashmir Files." Foreign media publications, according to Agnihotri, realised that his picture was "denting their narrative" shortly after it became a historical triumph "

    "Every significant actor who defames India's image abroad without researching the facts began phoning me, and their sole line of inquiry was Hindu-Muslim." Nobody, not even a single person, thought to inquire about the victims I interviewed for my film. "Not one person sought to question me about the facts I showed in the movie and whether they were correct or incorrect," said Agnihotri, who was joined at the conference by his wife, famed actress Pallavi Joshi.

    "There is a worldwide political effort against the picture," he continued. They accuse us of inciting Islamophobia. I state unequivocally that Islamophobia is being used as a political weapon against my film as part of a global political conspiracy. The film is anti-terrorist in nature. The word 'Muslim' is never mentioned in the film. The words Pakistan and Pakistani are not used in the film. It's a film on counter-terrorism."

