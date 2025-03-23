user
THIS Director is richest in India; beats Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in wealth

Richest Indian Directors: So far, we've looked at the richest Indian actors and actresses. But who are the richest directors? And is our Rajamouli among them? Let's find out.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 8:18 AM IST

Currently, Rajamouli is the top director. He has generated 3500 crores in business from just three movies. No other director in India has done this level of business. In his career, around four thousand crores of business has happened in Rajamouli's name.

Karan Johar: It's interesting that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is the richest director in India. He is not only a director but also a producer. As a director, he has produced movies.


Rajkumar Hirani: In the second position is another Bollywood sensation, Rajkumar Hirani. His net worth is 1300 crores. He is an expert in making satirical films.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: In the third position is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His net worth is estimated to be 940 crores. He is an expert in bringing musical hits to the screen.

Anurag Kashyap: In the fourth position stands Anurag Kashyap. His net worth is estimated to be 850 crores. He has gained attention in Bollywood through crime comedies.

Meghna Gulzar: With approximately 830 crores, Bollywood lady director Meghna Gulzar is in the fifth position. She has directed movies.

Rajamouli: Currently, sensations like Ayan Mukerji, Siddharth Anand, Atlee, Prashanth Neel, Sukumar, and Rajamouli are behind. Rajamouli has assets of only 160 crores.

ALSO READ: 'Odela 2': Tamannaah Bhatia's supernatural movie all set to hit theatres in April

