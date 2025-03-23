user
Drug Scandals to Nepotism: 10 Most heated controversies in Bollywood history

Bollywood has seen its share of controversies, impacting the industry's image. From nepotism to drug scandals, here are 10 major controversies.

article_image1
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Nepotism Debate

The nepotism debate in Bollywood started after a comment by Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar's show. This controversy highlighted the privileges and opportunities star kids get in Bollywood.

article_image2

Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. An investigation followed, but the reason behind it is still unknown.


article_image3

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar

In 2018, actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during a film shoot, sparking India's #MeToo movement.

article_image4

Casting Couch Revelation

In 2005, Shakti Kapoor was caught in a sting operation, where he was caught asking for sexual favors in exchange for work.

article_image5

Deepika Padukone's Cleavage Controversy

In 2014, a newspaper printed a close-up picture of Deepika Padukone's cleavage. Deepika's reaction made this controversy blow up.

article_image6

Salman Khan's "Raped Woman" Comment

Salman Khan got into controversy by comparing his training during the film 'Sultan' to that of a 'raped woman'. He faced severe criticism because of this.

article_image7

AIB Roast Incident

Many famous celebs participated in the 2015 AIB Knockout. It was removed from YouTube due to objectionable comments made during the show.

article_image8

Priyanka Chopra's Support of Nirav Modi

Priyanka Chopra faced criticism for promoting a jewelry brand linked to a major financial fraud case, which damaged her public image.

article_image9

Jiah Khan Suicide Case

Actress Jiah Khan passed away in 2013. Jiah's mother said that her death was due to her boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi. However, the court acquitted Sooraj.

article_image10

Drug Controversy After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an investigation into drug use in Bollywood began. Many high-profile celebs, from Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor, were questioned.

