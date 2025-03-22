Princess back story to Evil Queen's death: 11 major script changes in Snow White remake

Read Full Article

Snow White is the live-action remake of an animated film from Disney made in 1937. This story has global recognition, and this story has been coming down like a memorable childhood story. The live-action remake of the Snow White animated series featured Gal Gadot as Evil Queen, Rachel Zegler as Snow White, and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan. Let's look at the 11 major script changes in the Snow White remake that became driving factors of the film capturing this age audience.

11 major script changes in Snow White:

1. Snow White’s New Backstory

The animated version shows Snow White as the most beautiful girl due to her fair complexion.

In this remake, Snow White has a meaningful backstory that shows how her parents lived and how her stepmother rules the kingdom and makes Snow White live like a maid.

2. No "Someday My Prince Will Come"

The animated version has an iconic song, 'Someday my prince will come,' which shows the wait of Snow White to meet her fate.

This remake totally removed the 'waiting for a prince' narrative to turn the story into a self-confidence and growth journey.

3. A Leadership Journey

Snow White's role in the remake is made with more leadership qualities. She is striving to regain her kingdom to spread kindness and save people from the evil queen.

4. The Evil Queen’s Song

For the first time, the Evil Queen gets her own musical that shows her story and past, which adds more layers to her character.

5. A New Love Interest

Love interest in the animated version was a prince who was barely there in the film with Snow White.

As time evolved, many definitions changed, and in the remake, Snow White's romantic interest is Jonathan, a bandit who inspires her to fight for justice and rights.

6. Updated Dwarves

The seven dwarfs are shown in this film with magical powers, and the beloved dwarf Dopey has speech in this version.

7. No Glass Coffin

The animated version had an iconic glass coffin where Snow White is placed after she was dead after she ate a poisoned apple given by the evil queen.

8. A Modern "Happily Ever After"

The story concludes with Snow White’s personal growth and leadership, where she gets her kingdom back and understands her worth. This ending is very different from a romantic resolution.

9. Wide story of Kingdom

The Snow White animated version did not show much more than Snow White, the evil queen, the dwarfs, and the prince.

In this remake, the audience gets a good view of the back stories, the kingdom, and many other things.

10. New Songs

Fresh tracks like "Waiting on a Wish" and "Good Things Grow" replace most of the original songs, offering a modern musical vibe to capture this age audience.

11. The Evil Queen’s Death

The Evil Queen's death is not just a common ending, but the way they portray her death shows that this is the consequence of her actions.

