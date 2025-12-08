The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 is back with even bigger laughs, star-studded episodes, and Kapil Sharma’s unmatched comic charm. The new season promises fresh surprises, celebrity appearances, and unforgettable entertainment.

The excitement around The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 is rising every week, and fans are now fixated on one big question; Will Virat Kohli appear as a guest on the show? After days of speculation and trending social media requests, Kapil Sharma has finally responded, giving fans something to hold on to.

Recently, during a lighthearted interaction with fans, Kapil addressed the flood of messages urging him to bring Virat Kohli on the show. While he didn’t confirm the episode outright, his playful yet intriguing response hinted that something could indeed be brewing.

Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence

A fan asked kapil, ''#askkapil When are you inviting Virat Kohli to your show, or have you talked to him about it yet?''. For this, Kapil playfully reacted stating, ''Kabhi mila to zaroor request karunga unse (If I meet him anytime, I will definitely request him to come to the show)''

Virat Kohli, known for his witty sense of humour and charm, has long been one of the most requested guests on Kapil’s show. Fans believe his presence would bring unmatched energy and create one of the most memorable episodes of the season. While scheduling has always been a challenge for the cricketer, Kapil’s latest comments suggest that the door is certainly open.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Season 4 has already featured a mix of Bollywood stars, sports personalities, and digital sensations, but a Virat Kohli appearance would undoubtedly become the show’s biggest highlight. This new season will be starting from 20th of december on Netflix. Whether or not the episode is officially in the works, one thing is clear - the audience demand is louder than ever.

Kapil Sharma is preparing to strike his next film, titled Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, which is confirmed for release in theaters on December 12, 2025. In the sequel, Kapil will reprise his role in the company of an ensemble cast, including Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Triptii Dimri, and Vipin Sharma.