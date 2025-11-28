Gangster Bandhu Maan Singh Shekhon was arrested in Ludhiana for providing logistical support and a vehicle for the shooting at Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada. A handler for the Goldy Dhillon gang, he had fled Canada and was nabbed by Delhi Police.

Arrested gangster Bandhu Maan Singh Shekhon provided logistical support, and the vehicle used in the firing incident at actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, Joint Police Commissioner, Crime Branch Delhi Police, Surender Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Joint CP Kumar said that Shekhon came in touch with the extremists in Canada while he was in jail for committing another crime.

Gangster's Involvement and Canadian Links

Joint CP Surender Kumar said, "He was involved in the Kap's cafe shooting. He provided logistical support, which he has admitted. He doesn't have any connection to India at this time. However, we are investigating the weapons he procured upon his arrival here."

"He went to Canada for the first time in 2019. He went there on an employment visa and worked at two or three locations there. After that, he came in contact with extremists and went to jail in some cases. He came into contact with them in jail and then started working with them. He provided logistical support in the immediate case. He provided a vehicle to the people who opened fire. He also helped park the vehicle where it was supposed to be parked after the incident," the police official added.

Arrest After Fleeing Canada

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested gangster Bandhu Man Singh, India-Canada-based handler of the Goldy Dhillon gang, from Ludhiana in connection with the conspiracy to fire at actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, police said earlier today.

DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Kumar Yadav told ANI that Shekhon had fled from Canada before the police arrested him on November 25, as even the Canadian police were searching for him.

DCP Yadav said, "We arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Shekhon from Ludhiana on the 25th. His name had appeared in the disclosure in an old case of arms supply. After apprehending him, we came to know that he is a Canada-based gangster who had recently returned to India from Canada in August and is involved in several firing incidents and extortion cases there and has also been arrested there."

"We believe, and our information says, that he had fled from here because the Canadian police were searching for him," he added.

Weapons Recovery and Gang Network

As Bandhu Man Singh was arrested, the Delhi police also recovered a Chinese pistol and cartridges from him.

Bandhu Man Singh has several criminal cases registered against him. He is linked to a chain of weapons recovered earlier by the Delhi Crime Branch. He is alleged to be the main supplier of weapons and vehicles used by the shooters involved in the attacks on Kapil Sharma's cafe.

After returning to India, he was again trying to rebuild Goldy Dhillon's gang network and was reportedly arranging the acquisition of sophisticated weapons for future shootouts in India.

The vehicle used in the recent cafe shooting reportedly belonged to him.

The police are investigating the international gang connections, and an investigation into arms supply, funding, and target list has also been intensified.

History of Attacks on Cafe

In October, Kapil's cafe in Canada was reportedly targeted in another shooting incident. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) is investigating after reports of shots being fired at the outlet, Kap's cafe, on 85 Avenue and 120 Street, around 3:45 am, as per City News Vancouver. This was the third firing incident at the cafe. (ANI)