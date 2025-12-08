On what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday, fans gathered at his Juhu residence to pay tribute. The Deol family, including Sunny Deol, hosted a fan interaction to honour the late legendary actor, who passed away two weeks earlier.

Fans Celebrate Posthumous 90th Birthday

The fans of late legendary actor Dharmendra have gathered outside the Juhu residence of the actor to celebrate his 90th birth anniversary. Dharmendra would have turned 90 today. The legendary star passed away on November 24, just two weeks short of the milestone. To mark his 90th birthday, the Deol family hosted a special fan interaction at his bungalow in Juhu.

Sunny Deol was spotted entering the house for the birthday celebration of his late father and actor Dharmendra. The fans have gathered outside Dharmendra's residence to express their love and pay their last respects to their favourite star. The admirers of the 'Sholay' actor were seen standing in a queue, holding a photo frame of Dharmendra.

A Die-Hard Fan's Tribute

One of the fans, who travelled from Bulandshahr in UP, expressed his love for Dharmendra and paid tribute to him by donating plants on his birth anniversary. "I have a lot of memories. I am a big fan of him. I have been a fan of him since I was 7-8 years old. I watched his film, Maa. That is where my love for him started. I used to watch his films. Even today, I watch only his films. I don't watch anyone else's films. I have a collection of his 325 movies on CD and DVD," said Praveen Kumar.

On the occasion of Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary, Praveen Kumar said, "I have brought plants as a tribute to him. I will distribute the plants to the fans of Dharmendra who have gathered here. I will give them plants to take home. They will grow them."

Star-Studded Prayer Meet

Earlier, a prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on Thursday at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects. Among those present were Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband; Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and several other industry figures who joined in remembering the late actor. (ANI)