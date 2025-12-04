Kapil Sharma Film Career: 8 Films, Box Office Hits, Failures; Check Here
Comedian Kapil Sharma is in the limelight for his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. This romantic comedy film will be released on December 12. Its director is Anukalp Goswami. Before watching this movie, let's learn about Kapil's Bollywood career
Kapil Sharma's career
Along with TV comedy shows, Kapil Sharma has also worked in some Bollywood films. However, his film career hasn't been very special. He has worked in 8 films so far.
Kapil Sharma's debut film
Kapil Sharma debuted in 2010 with the film Bhavnao Ko Samjho. He had a small role in this film. After this, in the 2015 film ABCD 2, Kapil had a cameo role.
Kapil Sharma's film as a lead hero
In the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil Sharma was seen in the lead role. This film, with Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli AvrRam, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharad Saxena, and Manoj Joshi, was a hit. The movie, made on a budget of 16 crores, earned 71.6 crores.
Kapil Sharma's films
Kapil Sharma acted in Firangi (2017), Zwigato (2022), and Crew (2024). Except for Crew, none were hits. He also had cameos in Son of Manjeet Singh and It's My Life.
Film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
Kapil Sharma's film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is ready for release. The movie will be out on December 12. It stars Kapil along with Manjot Singh, Warina Hussain, Ayesha Khan, Asrani, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and Tridha Choudhury in lead roles.
Kapil Sharma's upcoming film
Talking about Kapil Sharma's upcoming film, it's Daadi Ki Shaadi, which will be released in 2026. The film's shooting is ongoing. Currently, not much information is available about it.
