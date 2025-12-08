Who is Flipperachi? Check Net Worth of Bahraini Rapper; Read On
Flipperachi Net Worth: Flipperachi, the rising Khaleeji hip-hop voice from Bahrain, is suddenly winning over Indian listeners after his hit track FA9LA appeared in the Bollywood thriller Dhurandhar, marking a big global breakthrough for the artist
Flipperachi Net Worth
Flipperachi, the fast-rising Khaleeji hip-hop artist from Bahrain, has suddenly become a talking point among Indian audiences after his track FA9LA featured in the newly released Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar. The placement has turned into an important crossover moment for the rapper, whose music has been steadily gathering global attention.
A track that heightens the film’s intensity
In Dhurandhar, FA9LA plays during a crucial sequence centred around Akshaye Khanna, adding to the suspense and pace of the moment. Ranveer Singh, who leads the film, later shared a clip on Instagram where the same track played in the background. He introduced Flipperachi to his followers by noting that this was the standout song from the movie, bringing the Bahraini musician directly into the spotlight.
Flipperachi’s rise from Bahrain to global stages
Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, has long been considered one of the most influential hip-hop voices in the Arab world. His signature Khaleeji sound and his ability to merge regional identity with modern rap have pushed him beyond local borders. Over the years, he has also worked with well-known international names such as The Game, Shaggy and even Shaquille O’Neal, the last of whom collaborated with him on a soundtrack project for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
His growing recognition was further affirmed in 2024 when he received the Bahraini Artist of the Year award. Among his most admired releases are songs like Ee Laa, Shino Alkalam Hatha, Shoofha and Nayda, while other tracks such as Akuma Yaw and Hayalla Min Yana highlight his range and expanding global fan base.
FA9LA’s worldwide reach
FA9LA has already crossed seven million views on YouTube, driven by its rhythm-heavy production and instantly memorable hook. The song went viral in Sri Lanka before making its way into Indian pop culture through Dhurandhar, widening Flipperachi’s international reach and introducing him to new listeners.
Dhurandhar’s strong box-office run and sequel
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar released on December 5 and opened to impressive numbers. As reported by Indian media, the film earned approximately Rs 28.60 crore on its opening day. A sequel is already in the works, further fuelling the film’s momentum.
Flipperachi Net Worth 2025
Flipperachi is estimated to earn around $248.3K in 2025, according to current projections. The figure is approximate and may fluctuate, with possible earnings falling anywhere between $245.3K and $361K.
Flipperachi’s path from Bahrain’s music scene to the soundscape of a major Bollywood production reflects how international the music industry has become. Through his cross-border collaborations, viral hits and now a Bollywood feature, he is not only representing Khaleeji hip-hop but also redefining its global identity.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.