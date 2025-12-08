Image Credit : Instagram

Flipperachi, the fast-rising Khaleeji hip-hop artist from Bahrain, has suddenly become a talking point among Indian audiences after his track FA9LA featured in the newly released Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar. The placement has turned into an important crossover moment for the rapper, whose music has been steadily gathering global attention.

A track that heightens the film’s intensity

In Dhurandhar, FA9LA plays during a crucial sequence centred around Akshaye Khanna, adding to the suspense and pace of the moment. Ranveer Singh, who leads the film, later shared a clip on Instagram where the same track played in the background. He introduced Flipperachi to his followers by noting that this was the standout song from the movie, bringing the Bahraini musician directly into the spotlight.