Bollywood Top Weekend Opener 2025: Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' has made a huge earning on its opening weekend. So, let's find out which films did the most business on their opening day before this
War 2
'War 2' is at the top of this list. The film collected ₹130 crore on its opening weekend.
Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in the lead roles in the film 'Chhaava'. This movie collected ₹121.43 crore in its first weekend.
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' is third on this list. It has done business of over ₹100 crore on its opening weekend.
Thamma
The horror-comedy film 'Thamma' is at the top of this list. The film earned ₹86.89 crore in its first week of release.
Saiyaara
Ahan Panday and Anit Padda were in important roles in the film 'Saiyaara'. This movie collected ₹84.50 crore on its opening weekend.
Housefull 5
Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull 5' earned ₹81.85 crore in its first week of release.
Raid 2
Ajay Devgn is in the lead role in 'Raid 2'. The film had a box office collection of ₹73.83 crore on its opening weekend.
