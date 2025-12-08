The 3rd Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025 concluded with 'Song of the Nymphs.' Deputy CM Chowna Mein attended, lauding young artists and vowing to promote the international festival further, which was driven entirely by homegrown talent.

The 3rd edition of the International Theatre Festival- 'Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025' (ARM) concluded on a memorable note with the staging of the acclaimed Manipuri play "Song of the Nymphs" by the Chorus Repertory Theatre- a tribute to legendary theatre maestro Ratan Thiyam.

Deputy CM Vows to Promote Young Talent

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who attended the closing ceremony of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025, said, "All the prominent personalities related to theatre enjoyed the International Theatre Festival...We want to promote the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav more. The young artists are very talented, and we want to promote them..."

Lauding the young talent of the state, he said that the festival, despite being only three years old, had already reached the international stage, driven entirely by homegrown young artists. The participation of eminent personalities such as Ila Arun, Shekhar Suman, Geetika Tyagi, Rakesh Bedi and film director K K Raina provided significant inspiration to emerging talents across the state, Mein said.

Mein welcomed distinguished dignitaries, including National Award-winning actor Seema Biswas, Writers Academy Trust Chairman V. V. Ramana Murthy, University of Calicut's School of Drama and Fine Arts Director Prof. Avinash Pillai, and renowned theatre personality Prof Anuradha Kapur. He also extended appreciation to ARM Festival Director Riken Ngomle for championing the initiative and acknowledged young artists as the cultural ambassadors of Arunachal Rang Mahotsav.

Future of Arunachalee Theatre

Festival Director Riken Ngomle, in his closing remarks, said, "Although the festival concluded, the journey of nurturing and elevating Arunachalee theatre would continue to strengthen each year."

A Message Through Art

Local theatre artist Dogin Randa, who performed in two plays, praised the state government for providing a vibrant platform for young talents. He stated, "The international participation and global visibility of ARM sends a powerful and unequivocal message to China regarding Arunachal Pradesh's unquestionable status as an integral part of India, countering Beijing's repeated territorial claims." (ANI)