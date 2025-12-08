- Home
- Entertainment
- Shocking! Kanika Kapoor Groped on Stage at MeGong Festival In Meghalaya— Video Goes Viral
Shocking! Kanika Kapoor Groped on Stage at MeGong Festival In Meghalaya— Video Goes Viral
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was touched onstage at the MeGong Festival in Meghalaya on Sunday night. A man went up to her during her performance to lift her. The intruder was quickly removed by security.
Kanika Kapoor Groped During Live Meghalaya Show
Kanika Kapoor, a Bollywood singer, was grabbed on stage during her performance at the MeGong Festival on Sunday night. The event occurred when a fan unexpectedly approached her and attempted to lift her during her performance.
The unexpected breach of security caught the audience off guard, even as Kapoor remained calm throughout the terrifying incident.
Kanika Kapoor Groped During Live Meghalaya Show
Viral footage from the event shows the singer giving her act when an unidentified guy leapt onto the stage and seized her unexpectedly. Kanika, startled but calm, took an instinctual step back, plainly scared but still singing as she sought to understand the situation.
Within seconds, her security crew had overpowered the interloper and dragged him off the platform. There have been no verifiable reports of any legal action taken in the incident. However, the tragedy has caused significant indignation online, with fans demanding better safety standards for musicians who play at major public events.
Kanika Kapoor Groped During Live Meghalaya Show
The terrible incident occurred shortly after Kanika made news for disclosing the harsh reality of singers' wages in Bollywood. In an interview with Uorfi Javed, Kapoor stated that playback singers are terribly underpaid, revealing that she has received as low as Rs 101 for projects in the past.
She said that even some of India's finest performers do not receive adequate remuneration, royalties, or publication rights for their most popular tunes.
Kanika Kapoor Groped During Live Meghalaya Show
“Singers don’t really get paid. I can show you all the contracts, we get Rs 101,” she said, adding that the system treats singers as though the industry is doing them a favour. Kapoor argued that in India, a singer’s livelihood relies almost entirely on live shows. “As long as your voice works and you can perform, you’ll earn. If something happens tomorrow, there is no pension plan for singers,” she said, emphasising the artists' lack of long-term security.
Kanika Kapoor Groped During Live Meghalaya Show
Kanika Kapoor, famed for chartbusters like as Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, is still one of Bollywood's most recognisable voices, with a large fan base. Over more than a decade in the business, she has regularly spoken out against exploitation, payment concerns, and the need for structural change in the music industry.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.