    Is Urfi Javed homeless? Actress can’t find an apartment on rent in Mumbai

    'Muslim owners don't want to rent me a house because of how I dress, and Hindu owners do the same because of my religion,' says Uorfi Javed.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi aka Uorfi Javed, has recently made news for various reasons. She is recognised for her daring style and for publicly voicing her ideas. Uorfi, who is quite active on social media, recently expressed her inability to locate a house to rent. She claims that although Muslim landlords refuse to rent to her due to her fashion sense, Hindu landlords refuse to keep her as a tenant due to her faith.

    Taking to her Twitter handle, Uorfi tweeted, “Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff.” 

    Her post quickly went viral, eliciting conflicting emotions from netizens. While some commenters mocked her, suggesting she should dress properly, others defended Javed. Reacting to the photo, one Twitter user replied, "Why not dress in a suitable manner so that you may get to remain in both Muslim and Hindu area's? Wear at least some basic attire. Furthermore, the proprietors are worried about you not paying the rent. Who can take chances as a poor like you who can't afford proper clothing?"

    Meanwhile, the actress made headlines lately for a public altercation with BJP politician Chitra Wagh. She filed a complaint with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, stating that the BJP politician made insulting remarks about her clothing. Another netizen supported Uorfi and said, "This is unconstitutional and wrong."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Meanwhile, the actress made headlines lately for a public altercation with BJP politician Chitra Wagh. She filed a complaint with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, stating that the BJP politician made insulting remarks about her clothing.

    Urfi Javed took to social media to criticise Wagh's allegation, claiming that ladies in ancient India dressed similarly.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
