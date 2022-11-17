Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to upgrade iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display soon after complaints

    Users of the iPhone 14 Pro began to complain about the device's excessive power consumption. Apple was forced to adapt and introduce an AoD solution similar to Samsung. Apple has added much-needed AoD controls for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the most recent beta of iOS 16.2.

    It appears that Apple has come up with another another innovation. Users of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will now have additional control over the always-on display of their smartphone. The most recent public and developer betas of the forthcoming iOS 16.2 software will have this upgrade.

    According to multiple sources, the software upgrade would let beta users conceal their background and alerts. In terms of functionality, the user will not be able to view any alerts or wallpaper selections if they disable the always-on display feature. When the lock screen is locked, just the clock and lock screen widgets will be visible.

    There have been mixed reports about this functionality ever since it first entered beta testing, according to many accounts. While some individuals thought it was fascinating, others thought it was distracting.

    Users who don't want this function or find it a little unpleasant can turn it off by going to settings and selecting display and brightness. When you're finished, go down to Always On and turn it off to turn the function off. The feature will appear as follows when the always-on display function is disabled.

    For all those still unaware, the always-on display feature of the Apple iPhone 14 series is one of its key USPs. The function was added to iOS 16 along with it. It permits a limited amount of information to be displayed on the smartphone when it is locked.

    You can join in the public beta if you want to test out this functionality. You may easily access the Safari beta software programme portal on Apple's website. After that, you may register or log in using your Apple ID.

