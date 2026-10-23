Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, sold out on Blinkit in Delhi-NCR within just five minutes of its launch. Despite its premium price tag starting at Rs 2,99,900, the device saw massive demand, though some users questioned the actual number of units sold.

The iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, sold out in five minutes after putting on sale on rapid commerce platform Blinkit. The platform's founder Albinder Dhindsa said in an update on X that the device was launched at 8.15 am on Friday for customers in Delhi-NCR and all unites sold out within five minutes adding an exploding head emoji. Dhindsa also stated that the firm is "working on getting more stock in the coming weeks". However, he did not specify how many iPhone Duo devices were sold through Blinkit.

The gadget went on sale in India on Friday morning. The beginning price of the iPhone Duo in India is Rs 2,99,900 and goes up to Rs 4,49,900 for the top-end model.

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Reacting to Dhindsa's tweets, X users asked for the number of units put on sale on Blinkit.

"How many units 2 or 5 ? Because Apple themselves have admitted luke warm response to their Duo mobiles. So unless you are selling single digit , this ain't possible," one user commented. Others were surprised at the strong response to a product that is selling at a much higher price in India.

Long lines and enormous people gathered at Apple's Saket Store inside Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi when the iPhone Duo was officially released in India.

iPhone Duo: Features and Specifications

The gadget has a 7.6-inch flexible inner display that folds into a compact size and a 5.4-inch outside cover screen. It is powered by the new A20 Pro processor and has a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system encased in a titanium body. The smartphone is available in four storage options in India. The 256GB model costs Rs 2,99,900, and the 512GB option costs Rs 3,24,900. The 1TB version is priced at Rs 3,74,900, while the 2TB variant costs Rs 4,49,900.