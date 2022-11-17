Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Smartphones including Apple iPhones to soon have USB-C charging port in India

    Indian smartphone companies and industry organisations have also agreed that smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. should have a uniform charger for the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste.

    Smartphones including Apple iPhones to soon have USB C charging port in India
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    The European Union enacted a legislation last month requiring USB-C charging ports on all smartphones and tablets beginning in 2024. The European Union wants to lessen e-waste with the new rule. Now, for the sake of consumers and to eliminate needless e-waste, Indian smartphone firms and industry associations have now decided that smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices should all have a standard charger.

    Apple may need to make a significant shift since it is the only major smartphone manufacturer in the world that does not use USB-C ports, even though smartphone users around the world may be happy with this decision because it is easier to carry and use a single charger rather than investing in and travelling with multiple chargers for several devices.

    Also Read | Price drop alert! Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 29,999 during Flipkart sale

    However, the Cupertino-based tech giant was still utilising its recognisable Lightning Port in its Apple iPhones. The majority of Android smartphone and laptop manufacturers have already switched to USB-C connections.

    The Consumer Affairs Ministry organised a meeting that was attended by leaders of business organisations like MAIT, FICCI, and CII, educational institutions like IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU), as well as federal government departments like the Environment Ministry. To investigate the viability of standardised charging ports for wearables, a sub-group will be formed.

    Also Read | 'Alive because of Apple Watch': Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch; Tim Cook reacts

    The standardisation of charging ports is a step in the direction of the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) programme, which asks for "mindful and purposeful usage" rather than "mindful and wasteful consumption" by people all over the world. The Environment Ministry also intends to carry out an impact research to evaluate and look into the potential effects of uniform charging ports in electronic devices with relation to e-waste when the uniform charger is adopted, according to the statement.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
