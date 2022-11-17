Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to have different USB-C ports?

The iPhone 15 series will bring the much-awaited USB-C port, say the latest rumours. Apple's move to USB-C could be based on the decision the EU made on having a unified charging port on all mobile devices.

The European Union and Indian governments' new requirements, which call for a standard USB-C charging connector for all smartphones, tablets, and other devices, are putting pressure on Apple. Top Apple officials have stated that the business would abide by the regulations, therefore it is probable that the future Apple iPhone 15 series will include a USB-C connector. Since quite some time, the business has been preparing for the adoption, and recent tweets from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicate that the internet giant has been prepared for the changeover.

Like the iPhone 14 line, the Apple iPhone 15 series will include four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four of the iPhone 15 series devices, according to the expert, will enable USB-C charging, but only the Pro versions will offer high-speed transmission.

Also Read | Apple to upgrade iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display soon after complaints

Taking to Twiiter, Kuo wrote: “2H23 new high-end iPhones' wired transfer speed will likely improve markedly, benefiting the growth of the high-speed transfer IC design industry. Apple's existing suppliers (e.g., Parade, Asmedia, Genesys Logic, Renesas, etc.) are expected to be leading beneficiaries."

He further wrote :“My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning. This spec upgrade means the wired transfer and video output user experience will significantly improve."

Also Read | Smartphones including Apple iPhones to soon have USB-C charging port in India

Previously it was rumoured that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature a USB-C charging port, marking a beginning of a total transition by the tech giant, however that is not the case. For those who don't know, Apple has kept the iPhone's Lightning port since 2012, while most of its other products, such as the Mac and iPad, have shifted to USB-C.

Also Read | 'Alive because of Apple Watch': Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch; Tim Cook reacts